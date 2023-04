Miquel Perelló Mas, the father of Rafael Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca (Mery), passed away on Thursday. He was 63 and had been suffering from a long illness.

A businessman in the construction industry, he was well known and much loved in the Manacor neighbourhood of Na Camel.la.

Like his wife, María Pascual, he shunned publicity there might have been because of their daughter's marriage. Although it has obviously been impossible for her to keep out of the public eye, Mery has also tried to retain her privacy, as indeed has her husband.