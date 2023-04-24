All photos Joan Llado.

Building work is in full swing at the Mallorca villa which will soon host the next series of the ITV2 hit, Love Island. An army of labourers are working around the clock to get the villa ready for filming which is expected to start later this summer.

According to British newspaper reports filming is expected to start on June 5. The producers of the hit ITV series changed the villa last year which is located in a secluded part of the island.

A total of 3.4 million viewers watched the Love Island final on ITV2 last year from the Mallorca villa. The closing episode rounded off a series that has broken records in streaming.

Love Island series 8 has had over 250 million streams this series, making it the most watched series ever on ITV Hub. Based on overnight TV ratings, the series has averaged 2.7 million viewers across the run, making it the second highest rating behind only the 2019 series. With catch-up data and ITV Hub audiences across devices included, the consolidated series average currently stands at 4.6 million across devices, making it the second highest rating series to date.