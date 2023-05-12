On Friday morning, six buggies entered the centre of Arta. As surprised but dismayed residents observed, the buggies had "invaded" C. Antoni Blanes in a pedestrian area of Arta with shops and restaurants.

Videos and images were sent to the town hall. The mayor, Manolo Galán, confirmed that the buggies had entered a restricted pedestrian zone. "I would like to think that it was due to carelessness." He noted that work is being carried out in the centre and that there are changes to traffic.

The images show the buggies' number plates and also indicate the company they were hired from. The mayor explained that the police are drawing up a report and that the relevant sanctions will be imposed.