The National Police report having arrested a group of three pickpockets responsible for a number of thefts at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in April.

A 67-year-old Argentine man, a 57-year-old Argentine woman and a 47-year-old Bosnian woman were targeting middle-aged and elderly holidaymakers arriving on tour operator transfer coaches. So skilled were the women that they were taking cash from wallets and then returning the wallets to bags.

The Bosnian woman was arrested at the airport in June last year along with two others. The Argentine man is subject to a restraining order banning him from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

Together, the three have amassed some 80 arrests. The National Police requested a court order to expel them Mallorca and to apply a restraining order so they they cannot return to the island. This was granted.