On Tuesday, the Guardia Civil arrested a 45-year-old British tourist at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport who had been accused of raping a 20-year-old British woman at a hotel in Magalluf.

The woman, a friend of the man's son, had checked out of her room as she was due to leave early on Tuesday. The son let her stay in his room overnight. He went out, while the woman slept. The room had an interior door to connect it with the room where the father - the 45-year-old - was staying. At some point, the father entered the son's room and allegedly forced the woman to have sex.

She went to the Guardia Civil station in Magalluf and reported what had happened. Having taken her statement, officers went to the hotel. The man had left. Officers immediately went to the airport and located him at a boarding gate. He had bought a new ticket to fly back to the UK; he hadn't been scheduled to return for a few more days.

He appeared in court some hours later and was ordered to be detained in prison.