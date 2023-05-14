One of the parties for Saturday night's Eurovision was at the Mallorca Fashion Outlet cinema. Some one hundred people gathered in theatre ten with great expectations for Spain's Blanca Paloma.

They were to be disappointed and somewhat disgusted at the voting. But there was praise nonetheless for the flamenco inspiration for her song Eaea. As one partygoer put it, the song seemed "pretty risky, but it's something Europe has been asking us to do for years".

Where the critics were concerned, there was a feeling that she was trying to "do a Rosalia" without being Rosalia (a massive star in Spain).

As to the voting, well it could have been worse. Spain came seventeenth, eight spots above the UK.