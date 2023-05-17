The Council has advised that an alternative route has been enabled because of maintenance work on the Ma-3410 (Can Picafort road) from kilometre 0 to 8.05 (in both directions), from May 16 to 25 from 7am to 3pm.
In addition, due to the Colonia de Sant Pere Triathlon, the section of the Ma-3331 (Artà-Betlem) from kilometre 4.35 to 6 (in both directions) will be closed on May 21 from 9.45am to 1.45pm. Also closed on May 21, in this case for the S'Horta fiestas in Felanitx, will be the stretch of the Ma-4012 from kilometre 4.5 to 5 (in both directions), from 8am to 7pm.
Finally, due to the Mallorca Live Festival event, the Council of Mallorca has informed that the exits of the Ma-1, from kilometre 14 to 14.8 (in both directions), will be closed from May 18 to 20 and from 4pm to 11pm. However, authorised vehicles and those going to the ITV (MOT) Móvil de Calvià will be allowed through.
