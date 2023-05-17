The Council of Mallorca has advised of various road closures on the island in the coming days, due to sporting events or because of the Mallorca Live Festival, among other issues.

❗️🚧ATENCIÓ TRÀNSIT ALTERN per les tasques de manteniment que s'hi duen a terme cada dia en aquest horari.

👉Ma-3410 (carretera Can Picafort), des del km 0 fins al 8,05 (ambdós sentits)

📅 Des del 16 fin al 26 de maig

⏰07.00 fins a 15.00 h. — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) May 16, 2023

The Council has advised that an alternative route has been enabled because of maintenance work on the Ma-3410 (Can Picafort road) from kilometre 0 to 8.05 (in both directions), from May 16 to 25 from 7am to 3pm.

⚠️❗️TRAM TANCAT amb motiu de la celebració del 'Triatló Colònia de Sant Pere' que organitza la 'Federació de Triatló de les Illes Balears'

📅21 de maig

⏰9:45-13:45 h

⛔️Ma-3331 (Artà-Betlem) des del km 4,35 fins al km 6 (ambdós sentits) pic.twitter.com/2mOI83OlRg — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) May 16, 2023

In addition, due to the Colonia de Sant Pere Triathlon, the section of the Ma-3331 (Artà-Betlem) from kilometre 4.35 to 6 (in both directions) will be closed on May 21 from 9.45am to 1.45pm. Also closed on May 21, in this case for the S'Horta fiestas in Felanitx, will be the stretch of the Ma-4012 from kilometre 4.5 to 5 (in both directions), from 8am to 7pm.

❗️🚧ATENCIÓ TRÀNSIT ALTERN per les tasques de manteniment que s'hi duen a terme cada dia en aquest horari.

👉Ma-3410 (carretera Can Picafort), des del km 0 fins al 8,05 (ambdós sentits)

📅 Des del 16 fin al 26 de maig

⏰07.00 fins a 15.00 h. — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) May 16, 2023

Finally, due to the Mallorca Live Festival event, the Council of Mallorca has informed that the exits of the Ma-1, from kilometre 14 to 14.8 (in both directions), will be closed from May 18 to 20 and from 4pm to 11pm. However, authorised vehicles and those going to the ITV (MOT) Móvil de Calvià will be allowed through.