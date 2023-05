Hanoi is a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, trained to locate people who, among other things, have been trapped by landslides.

A Guardia Civil dog, Hanoi can search for missing people over large areas, in landslide situations and also from the sea.

The dog is undergoing specific training with the GEAS, the Guardia's diving and underwater group. Hanoi will therefore be able to detect people who have been injured or lost in coastal areas, whatever the cause.