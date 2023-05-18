The Balearic government's emergencies directorate stated on Wednesday that it is fully prepared to advise the organisers of the September walk to Lluc Monastery - Pujada a Lluc a peu de la Part Forana - "in order to guarantee the safety of the participants and the viability of one of Mallorca's most traditional events".

The directorate was responding to the organisers, the Associació d'Antics Blavets, having made clear that it would be impossible to assume amendments to the safety plan for 2023 which the association believes that the directorate will demand.

This government department, which coordinates the various emergency services, adds that it hasn't yet been required to evaluate the 2023 plan. The organisers have said that it will cost too much to draft it.