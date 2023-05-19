A Palma court has ordered a doctor and an insurance company to pay 137,628.46 euros to a man who had undergone a vasectomy yet got his wife pregnant.
138,000 euros - the price of a failed vasectomy
An offer to perform a second operation was refused
