Cars in flames after accident in Mallorca

Head-on collision. | Policia Local de Sa Pobla

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSa Pobla19/05/2023 10:41
On Thursday afternoon, two cars caught fire after colliding head-on on the road between Sa Pobla and Pollensa.

The accident occurred around 5.30. The driver of one of the cars lost control and crossed into the other lane; the Guardia Civil are investigating the precise cause. The cars both burst into flames.

The drivers of the cars - there were no other occupants - got out but suffered various injuries. They were taken to hospital.