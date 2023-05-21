While scooters are promoted as an environmentally friendly means of transport, the social debate is far more concerned with the potential for accidents and with enforcement of regulations. On the streets of Palma, one resident, Sergio Llofriu, believes that the law has not kept up with the technology. "I have the feeling that administrations like Palma town hall have been unable to manage and integrate scooters properly." As an example, he wonders why there are no pedestrian crossings on bike lanes; crossings that would stop both scooters and bikes.
Xisca Palmer says that there are times when "you have to get out of their way". She wants better control of scooters and not just on the streets. "Many users take them on buses, and they can occupy two or three seats." She also feels that regulations don't reflect the realities of how it is on the streets.
One scooter user, David Abellán, doesn't disagree. "There are many who break the rules. No matter how much it's said that they can't do more than 30km/h, they go over the limit because they don't believe they'll be fined." He himself admits to having had "the odd scare", but fortunately nothing serious.
Spot on Stan , Mallorca is not set up for this type of transport people are getting Hurt some seriously we have all seen them traveling at speeds well above the 25 K limit , there is no control whatsoever of any kind with regard to these objects , something has to happen to restrict there use and limit there effect on the community !
These Scooters are very dangerous vehicles. THEY HAVE NO INSURANCE. THE RIDERS HAVE NO LICENCE OR ROAD USE TEST. THEY HAVE NO PROTECTIVE CLOTHING. NO CRASH HELMET. THEY ARE RIDDEN AT HIGH SPEEDS MISSING PEOPLE BY INCHES. THEIR FRIGHTENING USE IS CAUSING GREAT DISTRESS. IF THEY CRASH INTO A PERSON AND SERIOUSLY INJURE THEM. THERE IS NO CLAIM FOR RUINING THEIR LIVES. BAN THEIR USE NOW.