On Saturday, Leonor, the Princess of Asturias, graduated from the UWC Atlantic College in Glamorgan, having successfully completed her International Baccalaureate studies.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía travelled to Wales for the graduation ceremony. When presenting her with the diploma, Princess Leonor's tutor highlighted her "love for deep conversations" and her "resolute passion for learning, understanding others and exploring different perspectives". "We will miss your sense of humour."

The princess was one of 165 second-year International Baccalaureate students to graduate. She began her studies in 2021 at the boarding school, which is located in a 12th-century castle and has students from all over the world. Infanta Sofía will also attend the school for her Baccalaureate studies, while Princess Leonor will move on to military training at the General Academy in Zaragoza. She will spend the next three years with the army, navy and air force, following in the footsteps of the King.