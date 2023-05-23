The centre-right Partido Popular on the Andratx council are looking at the possibility of opening an office for non-Spaniards to make it easier for them to settle and live in the municipality. The office will be similar to the one which existed in Calvia and it is expected to include English and German speaking staff. Mayor Estefania Gonzalvo, who is bidding for re-election for the Partido Popular, has been holding talks with foreign residents ahead of the local elections on Sunday.

Also, the Partido Popular launched an election video in Andratx in English calling on non-Spaniards to vote. Andratx has one of the highest number of non-Spanish residents in Mallorca. Gonzalvo, in the video, says that there is no difference between Spanish and foreigners, we are all residents of Andratx.