Love Island contestants will be banned from any social media activity in Mallorca to shield themselves and their families from online abuse while they stay in the villa this summer. The top ITV2 dating show is filmed at a Mallorca luxury estate.

ITV bosses have announced new duty of care procedures for the cast ahead of the hit reality show's 10th season, due to start in a few weeks.

The social media ban was trialled during the show's winter series earlier this year, with contestants not allowed to let their loved ones update their online accounts while in the villa in a bid to reduce trolling.

The dating show has previously sparked a barrage of audience Ofcom complaints over alleged toxic or abusive behaviour among participants.

It has also come under scrutiny in recent years following the suicides of presenter Caroline Flack in 2020, as well as former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis in the years prior.