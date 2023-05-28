A six-year-old girl was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Sunday morning after falling from the third floor of a building on C. José Rover Motta in Palma.

Emergency services were called around 10.30. For reasons under investigation, the girl, who suffers from impaired vision, fell from the family third-floor apartment. Her fall was cushioned by a roof on the second floor.

When medics arrived, she was conscious but in a great deal of pain.