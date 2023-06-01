At around quarter past one on Thursday afternoon, a vehicle with five women in it left the Cura Sanctuary road in Algaida and plunged some 50 metres down an embankment.

One of the women was in a serious condition and was taken by Guardia Civil helicopter to Son Espases Hospital. Two of the women were trapped in the vehicle and had to be helped out by the Mallorca Fire Brigade. Apart from the woman taken to hospital, injuries were only minor.

All five are from the mainland and in their seventies and eighties. The cause of the accident is being investigated, though it was raining at the time and the road was wet.