Mallorcan Toni Company is the most handsome man in Spain! The 26-year-old from Palma was crowned Mister International Spain 2023 at the final gala in Tenerife last weekend. He prevailed against 53 other male candidates, winning in the end ahead of the contestants from Málaga and Segovia, José Calle and Sergio Martín. It is the first time that a Mallorcan has won this competition.

Toni Company has been interested in fashion since he was a child and presented clothes at fashion shows for a boutique in Palma at a young age. The Spaniard, who describes himself as quiet, respectful and sincere, studied International Hotel Management and has a Master's degree in Management. In the meantime, he works in the real estate industry.