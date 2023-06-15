Uber are calling on authorities in the Balearics to prevent an "escalation" of aggression by taxi drivers towards their drivers.

This follows an incident in Paguera when an Uber driver was stopped by a group of taxi drivers who demanded to see his service route. One of the taxi drivers was heard to say: "This is going to end badly, it's going to end very badly. We're going to burn cars."

In a statement, Uber say: "We are saddened that a part of the taxi sector in Mallorca is resorting to harassment of VTC* drivers who use our platform. We ask for the collaboration of the local authorities to prevent escalation of this type of intolerable action."

The National Police and Guardia Civil are said to be closely monitoring the situation, tensions having been evident since Uber started operations in four Mallorca municipalities last week. Taxi driver associations maintain that Uber are not observing a regulation which requires a minimum thirty minutes advance booking. The associations are themselves calling for action to be taken by the Balearic ministry for mobility.

* VTC = Transport vehicle with driver, a specific licence for passenger transport.