Summer is here and the summer shop sales are on the horizon. Before the sales would start on July 1, but things have changed. Here we give a brief rundown on when the sales start at your favourite stores.

Inditex: Zara, Stradivarius and Bershka

The Spanish company that brings together these famous brands does it on different days. The Zara app sales are scheduled to start on the evening of the June 21 and in its shops on the following day, the 22nd. The other brands it brings together, such as Massimo Dutti, Lefties, Bershka and Stradivarius, are expected to follow the same pattern.

El Corte Inglés

Since June 13 there have been "top offers" with fashion discounts of up to 40% both on their website and in their shops. Until June 21 there are juicy discounts.

Sfera

You can also go to their shops (both physical and online) as discounts on summer clothes and even some autumn clothes are available from June 15.

Mango

Although they have not published anything officially, this brand has given clues through their social networks. From June 19, you can make private sales. If you are registered. you will be sent a discount code.