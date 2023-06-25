On Thursday morning, Leia, a one-year-old border collie, was attacked by two potentially dangerous breed dogs in the garden of a house in Santa Ponsa. The two dogs had got over the fence of the neighbouring house.

The owners of the collie were not in at the time, but a friend was. She recorded the incident, while the owners' twelve-year-old daughter phoned emergencies. The Guardia Civil went to the neighbouring house, which was rented out a month or so ago. Some plastic cable has been put on top of the fence, but Maria Barceló, one of the owners, says that this won't stop the two dogs.

The family - there are two children - fear what might happen next unless there is a higher fence. The two dogs are not meant to go out without muzzles for a period of a fortnight. But the day after the attack on Leia, they were seen outside without muzzles. Guardia Civil officers returned and reminded the owners of the order.

Leia spent two days at a vet because of injuries caused by the two dogs.