On Tuesday evening, two young males drivers ended up crashing into each other on Avda. Pere Mas i Reus in Puerto Alcudia (sometimes referred to as Alcudia's strip).

According to Alcudia police, the two were performing "illegal manoeuvres". Two other cars were damaged as a result of the collision.

Both tested negative for alcohol but were positive for drugs - one for cannabis, the other for cocaine. They will have six points deducted from their licences and will both be fined 1,000 euros.