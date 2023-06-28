The service, which it is undestood will work in partnership with local boat companies, will just need to be booked 45 minutes in advance.
Travellers will be able to choose a speedboat that can hold anywhere from three to eight people.
Uber Boat pricing is presented up front and based on the time of booking and distance. Scheduling multiple stops and splitting fares with friends is also an option.
