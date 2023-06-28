Marga Prohens of the Partido Popular and Jorge Campos of Vox at the session for constituting parliament. | Jaume Morey
Palma28/06/2023 18:41
The Partido Popular and Vox have reached agreement that will allow Marga Prohens of the PP to be president of the Balearics with a minority in parliament. Vox will not be part of a coalition government but have secured agreements on what are key issues for the party, e.g. Catalan and democratic memory. Discussions concluded on Wednesday afternoon, a Vox negotiator from Madrid having taken part.
