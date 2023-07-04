The British-owned superyacht, Talisman C., has dropped anchor in Puerto Adriano. She is owned by the Pears Brothers and has an estimated value of 60 Million U.S. dollars and an annual running cost of $3-6 Million. The fantastic interior of the yacht was designed to comfortably accommodate families or groups of up to 12 people spread across six luxurious cabins.

The master suite has fantastic views from the comfort of the bed. In addition, it has a walk-in wardrobe and its own private library. The other cabins are comprised of a VIP double, 2 doubles, and two twin cabins. On board to cater to guests’ needs are 19 crew members. Guests have access to a number of fine dining facilities as well as a dedicated gym.

She is owned by the Pears Brothers. The William Pears Group was founded in 1952, by Bernard Pears (who changed his name from Schleicher on emigrating from Austria) and his son Clive Pears. It is run by Mark Pears with his younger brothers Trevor and David. According to The Daily Telegraph, Mark Pears is a director of 212 companies, a "complex labyrinth of operating and investment companies", but won't say which is the main holding company or what the group's annual profit is.

William Pears Group owns 3 – 4,000 London freehold residential properties, including large areas of Notting Hill.