Smoking on bar terraces will no longer be banned in Mallorca. | Marcelo Sastre
Palma04/07/2023 20:32
At Tuesday's cabinet meeting, there was approval of an end to Covid measures that are still in force. The health minister, José Miñones, said after the meeting that all regulations will be repealed "without nuance". This lifting of regulations is expected to be announced in the Official Bulletin of State either on Wednesday or Thursday. Once this is published, the regulations will cease.
