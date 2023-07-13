On Thursday, a 25-year-old man was released on charges by a court in Palma for having driven into a 44-year-old runner on Wednesday morning. The woman is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital.
Drunk driver who knocked down a runner in Palma released on charges
