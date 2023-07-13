On Thursday, a 25-year-old man was released on charges by a court in Palma for having driven into a 44-year-old runner on Wednesday morning. The woman is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital.

The incident occurred around 5.30am at a pedestrian crossing on the Paseo Marítimo at the junction with the Avenidas. The woman was waiting on the island for the lights to turn green to cross. The driver lost control, mounted the island and hit her.

He didn't immediately stop but did some one hundred metres further along the road when his car struck a side wall. He tested positive for alcohol.