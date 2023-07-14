The superyacht, Skat, is cruising Mallorcan waters at the moment but she could easily be mistaken for a warship. Apart from being painted grey she also has her "pennant" number displayed on the stern in military fashion. The build project started in November 1999 and the yacht launched in 2002. The owner was Charles Simonyi, a former Software Engineer from Microsoft and the fifth space tourist. She was sold to a company called LoGenio owned by Swiss entrepreneur Eugenio Losa in October 2021. The yacht is 71 metres (233 ft) long.

Simonyi once had a Danish girlfriend who called him Skat, literally "treasure", a common term of endearment similar to "honey" in English. Elevator serving all four decks

Leisure platform with Jacuzzi

A gymnasium located centrally under the mast

Helipad on the upper aft deck servicing a McDonnell Douglas 500N Helicopter .

Observation platform with helm control halfway up the central mast.

Two tenders

Two jet skis