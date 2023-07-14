The superyacht, Skat, is cruising Mallorcan waters at the moment but she could easily be mistaken for a warship. Apart from being painted grey she also has her "pennant" number displayed on the stern in military fashion. The build project started in November 1999 and the yacht launched in 2002. The owner was Charles Simonyi, a former Software Engineer from Microsoft and the fifth space tourist. She was sold to a company called LoGenio owned by Swiss entrepreneur Eugenio Losa in October 2021. The yacht is 71 metres (233 ft) long.
The superyacht which looks like a warship in Mallorca waters
Skat can accomodate 10 guests
