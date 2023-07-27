After a busy morning meeting the newly elected local authorities in Palma, King Felipe VI of Spain did not waste any time in getting out sailing in the Bay of Palma.

Early this afternoon, he boarded the Brújula de Amsterdam sailing yacht and sailed from Cala Pi to Andratx and back.

This morning, the new President of the Balearics, Marga Prohens, thanked King Felipe VI for choosing Mallorca for his holidays and expressed how proud the Government would be to be able to count on his presence on more occasions and “not just in the summer”.

This was the first meeting that the President of the Balearics has held with the monarch since she was sworn in as the new President of the Balearics.

During the meeting she said they “debated and talked about the objectives of the new government, the challenges and projects for the next four years, as well as the first measures that have been taken”.

Prohens also indicated that the King is “a great connoisseur of the reality of the Balearics”, as well as “a great lover of the Islands”.

During the meeting, “very diverse” issues were discussed, such as housing, the tourism model, sustainability, transport, the university, the lack of professionals, and innovation, among others.

The President also expressed her “gratitude on behalf of the Government and all the citizens of the Balearics for the presence of the King and the Royal Family”.

Queen Letizia and the rest of the royal family are expected to arrive in Palma on Sunday.