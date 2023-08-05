Given the nature of the road, there are few worse places for a coach to break down in Mallorca than on the road to Sa Calobra. But on Saturday afternoon, a faulty clutch caused a breakdown.
Huge jams after coach breaks down near Sa Calobra
