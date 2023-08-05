Given the nature of the road, there are few worse places for a coach to break down in Mallorca than on the road to Sa Calobra. But on Saturday afternoon, a faulty clutch caused a breakdown.

This was near to the top of the Coll dels Reis, at the beginning of the descent into Sa Calobra before the 'Nus de Sa Corbata'.

Escorca police and the Guardia Civil had the awkward task of trying to sort out the traffic - hundreds of vehicles were at a standstill - while the mechanic service was faced with the challenge of getting to the coach.