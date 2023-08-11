Just an ordinary family night out at the cinema, but the family in question was Spain's Royal Family.

Shortly before 8pm on Thursday, King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Sofia the Queen Mother, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia arrived at the Cine Ciutat in Palma. Other cinemagoers, it's fair to say, were somewhat surprised.

And which film had the family gone to see? What else could it have been? Everyone's been taken by Barbie mania, and Spain's royals are no different.

News of their presence at the cinema spread, and so when they left there were numerous well-wishers and those seeking that all-important photo for social media posterity. They watched the hit film in English.