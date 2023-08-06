Soon after the trophies for the Copa del Rey MAPFRE regatta were handed out on Saturday evening, King Felipe joined his family for dinner.

The choice of restaurant was new. Mia in Portixol opened only a few weeks ago. But its proprietor, Guillermo Cabot, is well known to the family.

For ten years he ran the Ola de Mar restaurant, a favourite of the family. The new restaurant is named after his daughter, and he was there to greet King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Sofia the Queen Mother, her sister, Irene of Greece, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

Fresh fish is the speciality of the house, served with an array of high-quality salads.