The Cofib consortium for fauna is looking for volunteers to monitor the turtle's nest on Cala Millor beach. Cofib wants a team to keep watch during the period when the eggs are expected to hatch - from August 28 to September 15.

There were 82 eggs in total, ten of which were removed and placed in an incubator to ensure that they hatch. They were laid on July 7. Cofib says that there will need to be 24-hour surveillance, for which there will be shifts. Procedures will be explained, and volunteers will also be available to answer questions from members of the public.

This system of volunteers was previously adopted for the nest on Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma.

Minimum age for volunteers is 18. Those interested should send an email to tortugues.cofib@gmail.com. There will be an information and training session on August 21 at the Sa Coma Library. Volunteers will be covered by insurance and will be given identification t-shirts.