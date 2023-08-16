The Cofib consortium for fauna is looking for volunteers to monitor the turtle's nest on Cala Millor beach. Cofib wants a team to keep watch during the period when the eggs are expected to hatch - from August 28 to September 15.
Volunteers wanted for Cala Millor turtle's nest surveillance
82 eggs were laid on July 7
