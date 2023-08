Last Saturday evening, the Mirador Na Foradada restaurant was visited by the Queen Emeritus, Doña Sofía, accompanied by her sister, Princess Irene of Greece, and her cousin, Princess Tatiana Ratziwill, with her husband, the French cardiologist Jean Henry Fruchaud.

The group decided to watch the famous sunset, one of the most popular in Mallorca, and Doña Sofía, while appreciating the scenery, enjoyed a gazpacho.

It was not until the sunset was over and the group began to leave that people realised that the Queen Emeritus was there.

Since King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who was Australia for the finals of the World Cup on Sunday, ended their stay in Marivent a few days ago, Queen Sofia has visited the Alfabia Gardens, Puerto Portals and the centre of Palma, away from the cameras.