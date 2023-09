A 58-year-old woman drowned this afternoon (Monday) on Alcudia beach.

Despite the efforts of the lifeguards and the medical staff who attended the scene, their was nothing that could have been done to have saved her life.

The incident, as reported by the 112 emergency service, took place minutes after 15:00 hours. Several bathers raised the alarm that there was a woman in the water who appeared to be unconscious.

She was quickly pulled out of the sea and attempts to resuscitate her were carried out.



Minutes later, a life support team, a doctor from the Alcudia PAC and an ambulance arrived at safety tower number 4, in calle Garballons. Half an hour later, and despite all the efforts, they were only able to certify the death of the woman.