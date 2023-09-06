Figures from the traffic directorate indicate that there were 73 traffic jams on the Andratx-Palma motorway in August. In the same month last year, there were 26.
Figures from the traffic directorate indicate that there were 73 traffic jams on the Andratx-Palma motorway in August. In the same month last year, there were 26.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Once a jam occurs, you get the Domino effect as the jam just repeats itself throughout the constant stream of traffic. It only disappears with the reduction of traffic to very little traffic. With a surfit of cars and rental cars, and Mallorcas increasing affluence. These jams will not only continue, but will increase.