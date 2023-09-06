Figures from the traffic directorate indicate that there were 73 traffic jams on the Andratx-Palma motorway in August. In the same month last year, there were 26.

Most of these jams were due to slow traffic, a majority of them having been in the Bendinat area. The traffic directorate says that the jams usually started around 11am and were then repeated until 8pm.

A few days ago, a traffic data report from the Council of Mallorca pointed to a 14.7% year-on-year increase in the number of vehicles on the Andratx-Palma MA-1.