Jam on the Andratx-Palma motorway in Mallorca

Jam on the Andratx-Palma motorway. | Miquel Payeras

Andrew EdePalma06/09/2023 10:03
W1

Figures from the traffic directorate indicate that there were 73 traffic jams on the Andratx-Palma motorway in August. In the same month last year, there were 26.

Related news
Steps to be taken to ease traffic congestion in Mallorca.

Mallorca vehicle limits are not being ruled out

More related news

Most of these jams were due to slow traffic, a majority of them having been in the Bendinat area. The traffic directorate says that the jams usually started around 11am and were then repeated until 8pm.

A few days ago, a traffic data report from the Council of Mallorca pointed to a 14.7% year-on-year increase in the number of vehicles on the Andratx-Palma MA-1.