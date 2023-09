Former Balearic President and now Speaker of the national parliament, Francina Armengol, had a real battle on her hands in parliament today as she allowed the use of regional languages, including Catalan for the first time in parliament. She was called on to call "Order" on numerous occasions.

MPs used earphones to listen to live translations into Spanish of speeches in Catalan, Basque and Galician as they debated amending house rules to allow their use in proceedings, which had previously been banned in the lower house but partially admitted in the Senate.

The far right Vox's 33 lawmakers abandoned the chamber in protest, leaving their earphones on a seat where acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez usually sits. Lawmakers from the conservative People's Party (PP) refused to use them.