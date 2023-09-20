Three years, three months and one day in prison. This is the sentence that was accepted on Monday, following a plea agreement by a man who, driving under the influence of alcohol, caused a fatal accident on the Inca motorway on 27 August 2020, at the wheel of an uninsured Mercedes with an expired MOT. In addition to the death of a woman, the accident resulted in twelve injuries of varying degrees of severity.
Drunk driver convicted for causing an accident that killed a person on the Inca motorway
The man accepted a suspended sentence of three years and three months in prison
