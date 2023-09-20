The new board of the Pimeco retailers association met Mayor Jaime Martínez and other Palma town hall representatives on Wednesday. The association's president, Bernat Busquets, confirmed that the town hall is studying the reopening of C. Unió. It is not completely closed, but there has been restricted access since 2019.
Palma's C. Unió may be reopened to traffic
Restricted access since 2019
