The five MOT in Mallorca will be open, in addition to weekdays, several Saturdays in September and October, with the aim of further reducing the waiting list, which now reaches up to 35 days. This was announced on Thursday by the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, who visited the construction site of the new station being built in the Son Bugadelles industrial estate in Calvia.

The two stations in Palma, the one in Manacor, the one in Inca and the mobile point in Magalluf will be operational as of Saturday 23. They will also provide service on the 30th, 7th and 21st of October. With these four days, the government estimates that 2,400 appointments can be made to reduce the waiting list. It has not been possible to make more Saturdays available due to the lack of availability of the staff working for the concessionary company providing the service.

The island's councillor for Territory, Mobility and Infrastructures, Fernando Rubio, explained that motorbikes are the vehicles that have the most problems when it comes to passing their MOT because in recent years the number of people who have one has increased a lot in Mallorca. For this reason, his team is working on opening two new lines at the Calvia and Palma II (Can Pastilla) stations. Rubio recalled that the continuity of the Magalluf mobile station service, which the previous government team did not renew and ended up closing for a short period, has enabled 7,000 more appointments to be made since July.

Work on the new Son Bugadelles station is now in its final stretch. The cost of its construction is 1.9 million euros, and it is expected to be operational next year, once it has passed all the procedures for approval, the end of the work and the licences to equip it with staff and machinery. It will have a capacity of 8,000 inspections per week, double that of the mobile station in Magalluf, and will have four lines, two of which will be for heavy vehicles and another for motorbikes.