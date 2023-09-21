Guardia Civil at the scene of a fatal accident in Mallorca

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterBanyalbufar21/09/2023 21:03
A 68-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Thursday after an accident on the road to Port des Canonge in Banyalbufar.

The accident happened shortly before 7pm. The motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been given, lost control, left the road and fell several metres.

Ambulances and the Guardia Civil went to the scene, but when they arrived the motorcyclist was dead.