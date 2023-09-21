<p><strong>A 68-year-old motorcyclist<\/strong> lost his life on Thursday after an accident on the road to Port des Canonge in Banyalbufar.<\/p>\r\n<p><span class="jCAhz ChMk0b"><span class="ryNqvb">The accident happened shortly before 7pm. The motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been given, lost control, left the road and<\/span><\/span> <span class="jCAhz ChMk0b"><span class="ryNqvb">fell several metres.<\/span><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p><span class="jCAhz ChMk0b"><span class="ryNqvb">Ambulances and the Guardia Civil went to the scene, but when they arrived the motorcyclist was dead.<\/span><\/span><\/p>
