Graphic designer Toni Sorell, who is driving the campaign to save the Alaska Bar-Kiosk in Palma's Plaça Mercat, is encouraging people to take photos of the bar as a way of protest.

Through his social networks account @rotuilla, he highlights the heritage represented by old signs on the island. The Alaska's signs are an example of this, and so he stresses the need "to defend graphic and emotional heritage, that which must be preserved in order not to lose identity". Taking photos is a way of drawing attention to this heritage.

A photographer, Toni Verd of Akimbo Estudi, is supporting the campaign. "Not much is known yet about the project (to redevelop the Alaska), but I fear that they want to build a new kiosk with a modern character, without any type of soul and completely focused on tourism. Like many people from Palma, I am tired of this drift.

"It's a friendly protest. It's not about chaining ourselves to the bar but about getting together, having a drink and celebrating our small act of resistance against the destruction of the identity and image of the city that we see every day across Palma.

"I've lived in Palma all my life. The Alaska has always been there. My best friend's first summer job was there; he washed dishes. We all treasure our memories of the Alaska, so if it is going to disappear as we know it, at least we will have our photos."