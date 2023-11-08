On the beach in Cala Millor on Tuesday. | Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment
Sant Llorenç08/11/2023 09:35
In July, a turtle's nest with 82 eggs was discovered on the beach in Cala Millor. Some were removed to aid development and the rest were left on the beach waiting for them to hatch, guarded at all times by volunteers. On Tuesday, nineteen of the young turtles, each weighing about 70 grams (five times more than when they were born), were released into the sea.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.