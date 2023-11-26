A driver was injured on Sunday morning when his car left the coast road along the Bay of Pollensa and ended up in the sea.

Alcudia police report that this occurred around ten to eight. It was in front of the PortBlue Club Pollentia Resort & Spa, where a 50 km/h speed limit applies. The reason for the accident is being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

The injured man was stabilised by medics before being taken to hospital.