The 6th and 8th of December are public holidays throughout Spain, the preamble to the Christmas holidays, and the vast majority of people plan to take advantage of them to bring their shopping forward so as not to wait until the last minute. But be careful, there is one of these two days that most shops in Mallorca will close their doors. On Wednesday December 6 shops will be closed, which means that if you need to go food shopping you will have to go on Tuesday or wait until Thursday the 7th, which is a working day.

It is true that some shops such as bakeries and newsagents will be open on Wednesday, but it is better to call ahead to confirm. However, the El Corte Inglés supermarket located in Jaume III is one of the exceptions and will be open from 11am. Hiper Centro's opening hours vary depending on the municipality, but you can check them on their website.

On the other hand, on Friday the 8th we will be able to take advantage of the fact that it is one of the commercial opening holidays. However, as is often the case, Mercadona, the Valencian supermarket chain, will not be open on either of the two days, in fact this is being announced by means of posters in its shops. Carrefour and Alcampo will have their supermarkets open, as will Eroski. With all this information, we can now know when we can go to our usual supermarket to buy what we need and, if necessary, we can go ahead and buy food for the Christmas and New Year holidays.