The 6th and 8th of December are public holidays throughout Spain, the preamble to the Christmas holidays, and the vast majority of people plan to take advantage of them to bring their shopping forward so as not to wait until the last minute. But be careful, there is one of these two days that most shops in Mallorca will close their doors. On Wednesday December 6 shops will be closed, which means that if you need to go food shopping you will have to go on Tuesday or wait until Thursday the 7th, which is a working day.
FAQ
Which supermarkets are open on December 6 and 8?
With the festive season approaching, it is important to know in advance which days shops are open
