Gloria, Julia, Álvaro, Rosa and José are five friends who have become true doggie heroes. On Saturday night they managed to save a group of disoriented dogs from being run over on Palma's Via de Cintura. The group had just finished playing a game of paddle and were about to leave for a drink. At that moment, they noticed several dogs, some large and some smaller, wandering aimlessly down the street.
Palma's Via de Cintura cut off to save the lives of a group of disoriented dogs
Five youngsters manage to rescue the dogs and hand them over to the Palma Local Police
