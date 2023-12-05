At 9.30 on Monday night, the Islalink data network for hospitals in the Balearics crashed. Patients continued to be attended to, but there were delays. Hospitals had to revert to paper for producing medical reports.

The problem with the system lasted into the early hours of Tuesday and is expected to have a knock-on impact during Tuesday.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened. On October 20, the system for primary care health centres in the Balearics was inoperative for a time.

A week earlier, Islalink, the digital control centre for hospitals' data, had crashed for the first time.