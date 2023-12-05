A woman known as La Diablesa (She-Devil) was remanded in custody by a Palma court on Monday, accused of having stabbed a man in Playa de Palma in the early hours of Saturday morning.
'She-devil' leader of Mallorca gang ordered to prison
Said to be the leader of a gang called Los Trinitarios
I wonder how long she will get in prison, if anything.