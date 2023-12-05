A woman known as La Diablesa (She-Devil) was remanded in custody by a Palma court on Monday, accused of having stabbed a man in Playa de Palma in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Said to be the leader of a gang called Los Trinitarios, she was involved in a fight outside a Playa de Palma club around 4am on Saturday. An African man was stabbed seven times, five times in the back and twice in the chest.

His two attackers were chased by club security who managed to keep hold of one of the two until the National Police arrived. La Diablesa got away but was arrested on Sunday and charged with attempted murder.

Images from cameras and witness statements point to her having produced a skewer from her bag with which she attacked the man.

When she was informed of the court's decision, she collapsed and didn't stop crying. At the door to the courts, a relative had been waiting for her with her baby. She has a police record for robbery and threatening behaviour.