The Balearic government's Forest Health Service has confirmed the presence for the first time in the Balearics of 'Oobius rudnevi', a parasitoid wasp of the Cerambyx pig, a beetle to be found on oak trees.
Parasitoid wasp found in Mallorca - and it could be good news
The wasp was found in an oak forest in July
Also in News
- Update: The 90-day rule for Britons in Spain your views keep flooding in " When we’re in Mallorca we also support the local economy"
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- One million Brits would benefit from 90-day rule being scrapped in Spain
- Mallorca Bulletin Reader Offers
- Mallorca hoteliers calling for eight-year sentences for British tourists' false claims
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.