The Guardia Civil report having arrested a cruise ship employee in Palma on Friday last week. He was accused of having raped a female passenger.

A waiter on the ship, the 25-year-old from India became friendly with the woman. They arranged to go to her cabin. She told him that she would not have unprotected sex. But he allegedly forced himself on her and raped her.

The woman informed the crew, who notified the authorities in Mallorca; Palma was the next port of call.

He appeared in court on Sunday and was released on charges.